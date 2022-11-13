Coming up: MSU versus UM in the 'Brawl Of The Wild' on KRTV

The biggest football game of the year in Montana just got even bigger. ESPN's College GameDay announced on Sunday that the show will be making the trip to Bozeman for the 121st "Brawl of the Wild" on Saturday, November 19, between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats.

It will be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either Montana school. Rumblings and traction for the show began picking up on social media over the last couple of weeks, with the Big Sky Conference largely behind the push while both fanbases also joined in on the push. Last year, it came down the wire for the show to come to Missoula for the game, but ultimately they chose Michigan State versus Ohio State.

It looked like UM-MSU was competing with USC and UCLA next weekend, but UCLA lost to Arizona late Saturday night to take some steam off of that game.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus of their choosing.

Montana (7-3, 4-3), which entered the week ranked #16 in the FCS, topped Eastern Washington 63-7 on Saturday while MSU (9-1, 7-0), which was ranked #3 this week, beat Cal Poly 72-28.

Kick-off is at noon on Saturday, November 19, and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

And before the game, watch our special Big Sky Showdown on Friday, November 18, at 6pm, or on Saturday morning at 11am right before the game.

