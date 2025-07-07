Cowboys, Texans partner with NFL to donate $1.5 million to Texas flood victims

Professional sports teams are stepping up to provide financial relief following the deadly floods in Central Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and the NFL Foundation have collectively donated $1.5 million to those impacted by the disaster.

Over 80 people have died in the flooding, and dozens are still unaccounted for as search efforts continue along the Guadalupe River.

The NFL said the donations will provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to the victims' families and survivors.

Meanwhile, a collegiate summer baseball team based in Louisiana turned their scheduled game into a relief drive.

The Baton Rouge Rougarou was set to play the Seguin River Monsters, whose home is located on the Guadalupe River, on Sunday.

The game had to be canceled because of the floods, but the Baton Rouge team decided to turn the day into a relief effort instead. The team organized donations of various goods to be distributed to Texas flood victims, according to local television station WBRZ.

