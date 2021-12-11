Coyote Classic Day 2: Belt vs. Froid/Medicine Lake

SHELBY — Day two of the Coyote Classic had no shortage of good games as well as dominating wins as we had we had more clashes of Class B and Class C teams from across the state square off in thrilling match-ups.

Boys: Belt 54 Florence 46

All-state shooting guard Bridger Vogl showed why he was dominant last year in Northern C as he led all scorers with 22. The Florence Falcons led at the break 18-17 but a 20-8 third quarter propelled the Huskies over the Class B football state champions. Florence’s Beau Neal scored a team-high 16 points.

Boys: Shelby 57 Froid/Medicine Lake 63

Both programs came in on a serious high note as the Redhawks of Froid/Medicine Lake are coming off a quarterfinal appearance in Class C bringing back a majority of their talent. They are also coming off back-to-back 6-man state title victories. For Shelby, all eyes were on the Griz commit, Rhett Reynolds and he did not disappoint.

Shelby did their best to get it to Reynolds early and often but the Redhawks had too much fire power across the board as Javonne Nesbit, Tyler Wivholm and Brent Stentoft combined for 51 of the 63 points. Reynolds had a game-high 24 points.

Girls: Belt 45 Florence 37

With a rich tradition of winning in class C, the Belt Huskies looked to prove they are still a force to be reckoned with in the northern division. However, the Florence Lady Falcons got off to a hot start leading by 11 in the second quarter. Huskies would tie it up at half though.

Decorated cross country state champion and track/field state champion Lindsey Paulson would provide her energy on both ends of the floor getting steals and getting to the rim. She ended the night with a game-high 18 points en route to a victory.

Day three of the Coyote Classic finishes up Dec. 11.

Boys Results:

Malta 54 Loyola 48

Fairfield 69 Three Forks 72

Girls Results:

Malta 76 Loyola 63

Fairfield 26 Three Forks 35

Shelby 29 Froid/Medicine Lake 50