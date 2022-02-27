After scoring 17 first-quarter points, Havre was held to just 20 the rest of the game, as Billings Central defeated the Blue Ponies for the Eastern A divisional title, 49-37, on Saturday inside First Interstate Arena in Billings.

The win is Central's fourth consecutive Eastern A championship.

"There's not much you can tell them. They play hard, they work hard and they hang their hat defensively. They're just a great group of kids that work really hard," Billings Central head coach Jetton Ailes said.

Central trailed 17-12 after the opening quarter but led by five at halftime.

Central constantly threw double teams at Havre post Yelena Miller. Miller finished with 18 points, a game-high, and made 4 of 5 attempts from the field and 10 of 11 at the foul line.

"You’ve got to give all the credit to Miller. She works hard, she gets beat up all the time. They do a great job of getting her the ball. She doesn’t quit," Ailes said. "That’s a phenomenal team. I don’t doubt that we don’t see them again. We went at her by committee. (Saturday) we were fortunate enough that it worked.”

Mya Hansen finished with 15 points to lead Central, who got nine from Jessa Larson, eight from Hailey Euell and seven from Maria Stewart.

The State A tournament will be March 9-12 in Missoula.



