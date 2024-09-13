Fast start leads Billings West past CMR

BILLINGS — After a pair of heart-stopping late game victories to open the season, Billings West left no doubt against Great Falls CMR Thursday night in a 38-7 win at Daylis Stadium.

The Bears scored touchdowns on their first five possessions on the way to a 38-0 halftime lead and never looked back improving to 3-0 in Class AA. West quarterback C.J. Johnson was 19-of-23 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rustlers, who were held without a first down until midway through the second quarter, fall to 1-2.

West returns home next Friday night for crosstown action against Billings Senior (1-1). CMR is slated to host Bozeman Gallatin (2-0).

