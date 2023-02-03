Flint Rasmussen will retire from PBR entertainer role and join the broadcast booth

(Editor's note: Professional Bull Riders Media Release)

PUEBLO, CO — Flint Rasmussen, the official entertainer of PBR since 2006, has announced he will retire from his on-the-dirt role at the end of the 2023 Unleash The Beast season.

Rasmussen, A Choteau native, will join the sport’s television broadcast as a commentator for the PBR Team Series season that begins later this year.

Rasmussen, one of the most recognizable and enduring personalities across professional sports even while not competing in the events, is credited with reinventing and modernizing the role of “rodeo clown” into a multi-hyphenate entertainer combining singing, dancing, fan interactions, off-the-cuff commentary, and impromptu comedy.

After embarking on a farewell tour during the remaining 14 events of the Unleash The Beast regular season, Rasmussen’s final elite-series performances will be at the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, May 12-21. The Unleash The Beast series will be in Billings on April 14-16.

A special “retirement party” will be held for Rasmussen in conjunction with PBR’s “Dirty 30 Anniversary Celebration” on May 17 in Fort Worth during the PBR World Finals.

ANDY WATSON / Bull Stock Media

Fans can then expect to see him in roles both in front of and behind the camera, including PBR Team Series coverage on CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, and Pluto TV later this year.

“I am a blessed man,” Rasmussen said. “I have had an amazing career in rodeo and continued to find my identity with the opportunities afforded me by the PBR. I worked my first World Finals in 1997, so I do not take this decision lightly, nor am I making it without being completely sure. But physically and emotionally, it is time to move on. Making the decision now gives me time to weigh all my future career opportunities, including joining the television broadcast of the PBR Team Series later this year. My goal is to continue to be a strong influence in the growth and preservation of our Western lifestyle.”

