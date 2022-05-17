Froid-Medicine Lake's Javonne Nesbit signs with Williston State

(Editor's note: Williston State media release)

Froid-Medicine Lake Redhawks standout Javonne Nesbit has signed with the Williston State College Teton’s men’s basketball program.

The 6’5 guard was a three-time Montana Class C All-State selection and scored 1745 points in his high school career.

“I look forward to playing at Williston State College. I want to continue to grow my game and help us win championships,” said Nesbit.

Nesbit led his team to state championship game his senior season. During his high school career, Nesbit was named District MVP, HIT tournament assist leader, and most recently was named to Montana/Wyoming All-Star Team.

Teton’s Head coach Shawn Neary said, “I look forward to coaching Javonne and having him in our program. He is an outstanding young man, a great teammate, and will make our team better.”



