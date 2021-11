Frontier Conference announces 2021 football all-conference teams, champions of character

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference press release)

WHITEFISH—Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2021 all-conference football teams and NAIA Champions of Character on Tuesday. The teams are chosen in voting by the league’s coaches.

Regular season co-champion Rocky Mountain College head coach Chris Stutzriem was selected as Coach of the Year.

Montana Western junior quarterback Jon Jund was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Eastern Oregon defensive linemen Sage DeLong and Chase Van Wyck were selected as co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Jund is the conference’s nominee for NAIA Player of the Year.

2021 First Team All-Conference Offense



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Jon Jund ## Montana Western QB 6-0 195 Jr. Spring Creek, Nev. Nick Calzaretta # * College of Idaho RB 6-1 205 Sr. Larkspur, Calif. Reese Neville Montana Western RB 5-11 200 Jr. Yerington, Nev. Connor Gagain College of Idaho TE 6-3 230 Sr. Roseville, Calif. Nate Simkins ## Montana Western WR 5-10 165 Sr. Dillon, Mont. Lucas Overton ## Rocky Mountain College WR 6-2 200 Grad. Emmett, Idaho Bryce Goggin Southern Oregon WR 6-3 210 So. Eugene, Ore. Andrew Carter Carroll College OL 6-3 300 Jr. Gooding, Idaho Hunter Mecham ** Carroll College OL 6-4 280 So. Las Vegas, Nev. R.J. Thorne Eastern Oregon OL 6-3 275 Rs/Sr. Alexandria, Va. Tristin Willis MSU-Northern OL 6-4 300 Jr. Mount Vernon, Wash. Hunter Spartz Montana Tech OL 6-3 305 Sr. Green River, Wyo. Noah Danielson ## Montana Western OL 6-3 275 Jr. Vaughn, Mont.

2021 Second Team All-Conference Offense



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Nathan Dick Rocky Mountain College QB 5-10 195 Rs/So. Billings, Mont. Duncan Kraft Carroll College RB 5-10 190 So. Billings, Mont. Blake Counts ## Montana Tech RB 5-11 220 So. Kalispell, Mont. Tony Collins Carroll College TE 6-4 230 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas Andrew Simon Rocky Mountain College TE 6-1 220 Rs/Jr. Whitehall, Mont. Kyle Pierce Carroll College WR 6-4 210 So. Nampa, Idaho Trevor Hoffman Montana Tech WR 6-4 205 Jr. Renton, Wash. Trey Mounts Montana Western WR 5-9 170 Jr. Belgrade, Mont. Ryan Halford ** Carroll College OL 6-3 275 So. Meridian, Idaho Garrett Rehberg College of Idaho OL 6-8 285 So. Nampa, Idaho Hunter Severson Montana Western OL 6-0 290 Sr. Sidney, Mont. Tyler Coates Southern Oregon OL 6-2 280 Jr. Salem, Ore.

2021 First Team All-Conference Defense



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Garrett Kocab ## * Carroll College DL 6-3 290 Jr. Phelan, Calif. Keagan McCoy * College of Idaho DL 6-1 250 Sr. Boise, Idaho Sage DeLong @ # Eastern Oregon DL 6-5 265 Rs/Sr. Vale, Ore. Chase Van Wyck # * Eastern Oregon DL 6-2 250 Rs/Sr. Napavine, Wash. Rex Irby ** Carroll College LB 6-0 200 Jr. Boise, Idaho Dylan Martinez * College of Idaho LB 6-2 215 So. Boise, Idaho Solo Taylor * Eastern Oregon LB 6-2 235 Rs/Jr. Rigby, Idaho Joe Caicedo # Montana Western LB 6-1 220 Sr. Darby, Mont. Dorian Hardin ** College of Idaho DB 6-1 185 So. Oak Harbor, Wash. Taeson Hardin ## * College of Idaho DB 6-1 185 Sr. Oak Harbor, Wash. Jordan Washington Montana Tech DB 5-11 185 So. Torrance, Calif. LaTrell McCutcheon Montana Western DB 6-1 180 Jr. Bozeman, Mont.

2021 Second Team All-Conference Defense



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Joe Fehr MSU-Northern DL 6-3 245 Sr. Eureka, Mont. Tanner Harrell Montana Western DL 6-1 290 So. Shepherd, Mont. Alex Bush * Rocky Mountain College DL 6-2 240 Sr. La Habra, Calif. Wes Moeai Rocky Mountain College DL 6-3 300 Rs/Jr. St. George, Utah Tre Holmes ## Southern Oregon DL 6-0 265 Sr. Medford, Ore. Hayden Brandon Eastern Oregon LB 6-0 220 Rs/So. Kuna, Idaho Dylan Wampler ** MSU-Northern LB 6-1 245 Jr. Peoria, Ariz. Bridger Johnson Montana Tech LB 6-3 240 Rs/Jr. Kalispell, Mont. Kyle Schulte ## Montana Western LB 6-2 215 Sr. Butte, Mont. Nolan McCafferty Rocky Mountain College LB 6-0 225 Rs/Jr. Sheridan, Wyo. TJ Abraham * Carroll College DB 5-8 170 Sr. Powell, Wyo. Isaiah Paul MSU-Northern DB 6-2 170 So. Palmdale, Calif. Brennan Pope Eastern Oregon DB 6-3 210 Rs/Sr. Seattle, Wash. Ty Reynolds Rocky Mountain College DB 5-8 185 Jr. Daphne, Ala.

2021 First Team All-Conference Special Teams



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Riley Garrett * Rocky Mountain College K 6-0 160 Sr. Señora, Calif. Andrew Almos Montana Tech P 6-1 205 Fr. Great Falls, Mont. Caden Cobb College of Idaho KR 5-10 175 Rs/Fr. Kuna, Idaho Isaiah Thomas * Eastern Oregon PR 5-7 160 Rs/Sr. Moses Lake, Wash. Trey Mounts # Montana Western PR 5-8 170 Jr. Belgrade, Mont.

2021 Second Team All-Conference Special Teams



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Zachary Cahill ## ** Eastern Oregon K 6-0 185 Rs/Jr. Boise, Idaho Joseph Lema # Montana Western P 5-8 170 Sr. Merced, Calif. Shane McLaughlin Southern Oregon KR 6-1 200 So. Lake Forest, Calif.

* 2020-21 Spring First Team Selection, ** 2020-21 Spring First Team Selection

# 2019 First Team Selection, ## 2019 Second Team Selection

@ 2018 First Team Selection, % 2018 Second Team Selection

2021 Frontier Conference/NAIA Champions of Character