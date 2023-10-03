Game Changers (Monday, October 2, 2023)

Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers - watch the video above for the highlights!

The calendar has flipped to October and that means two things are happening.. the air outside is getting cooler and the action on the field is starting to heat up… let’s check out our week 6 gamechangers..

At No. 5.. Flathead at Helena.. Braves QB trying to make something happen, throws back across his body.. but Brett Grange picks it off.. watch his feet.. stays inbounds.. and he’s gone from there! Helena wins big..

At No.4.. Crosstown soccer in Great Falls.. Bison trailing CMR 2-1.. off the inbounds toss.. Dane Hager gets up and punches it in with the header for the match tying goal.. the Bison would win 3-1 for the season sweep..

At No. 3.. DGSG at Centerville.. Luke Kelly was a man possessed on Saturday.. on a kick return.. in the second half.. he breaks a tackle and goes 65 yards for the score.. Kelly accounted for eight touchdowns.. and the Miners remaing perfect, 73-22.

At No. 2.. Seeley-Swan at Simms.. Gaven Flanigan hauls in the kickoff at the one.. beats the initial coverage.. stiffarms another defender.. and then outruns another.. 79 yard touchdown! Tigers win 52-14…

And at No. 1.. congratulations to our first state champions of the 2013 fall sports season.. The Polson boys and girls win the Class A team titles, while the Kalsipell Glacier boys and Billings Senior girls are your AA champs.

