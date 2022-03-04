BELGRADE — The Billings West girls' basketball team lived up to its top-seeded billing.

Taylee Chirrick poured in 21 points and added nine rebounds to just miss a double-double as the No. 1 Golden Bears rolled past eighth-seeded Bozeman Gallatin in the opening round of the Eastern AA at the Belgrade Special Events Center on Thursday.

West, which will face CMR in the semifinals, led 18-7 after one quarter and built an insurmountable 46-13 lead by halftime.

Megan Voegele added 10 points for the Bears and Elle Sock had eight.

Gallatin was led by 14 points from Emma Hardman and 12 from Makinlee Naffziger.

CMR 39, BOZEMAN 34

Lauren Lindseth notched 11 points and Rustlers overcame a halftime deficit to hold off the Hawks and setup a semifinal clash against the Golden Bears.

Bozeman was paced by a game-high 13 points from Nicole D'Agostino and six points apiece from Clara Fox and Allie Megargal.

The Hawks led 21-19 at the half but were held to just two points in the third quarter as CMR retook the lead.



