Great Falls Chargers are gearing up for spring try-outs

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Baseball Academy is gearing up for it's upcoming season. Baseball season may seem far away, but for many of the club's athletes, they've been preparing all winter.

ECBA is an American Legion Baseball sanctioned club that offers youth baseball players to learn the nuances of the game through its core values of sportsmanship, health, active citizenship, and equality.



2023 was a monumental year for Montana as it welcomed its inaugural season of high school baseball. For years, American Legion is all Great Falls and surrounding rural communities have had.

ECBA is looking to grow its program after the 2023 season which was senior dominate.

"We're just trying to get as many kids out playing Legion baseball as we can get. We went from 12 kids about four or five years ago and now, we're up to about 50. We want to keep growing so we can be competitive throughout the state," explained Jordan Hollern, a Board Member with the Electric City Baseball Academy.

The club is offering tryouts for ages 13-19 running March 18-23 at 4pm at Don Olson Field in Great Falls. If your athlete is interested in registering for the upcoming season contact Jordan Hollern at 406-868-6646.

If you are unfamiliar with ECBA's program, you visit its Facebook page or website.