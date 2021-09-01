Great Falls football captain Zach Newton holding the line for the Bison

GREAT FALLS — Last year, Great Falls High lineman and linebacker Zach Newton had seniors and first team selection Ethan DeRoche beside him.

Newton has an entirely different role this year: he is the face of the line.

“He’s a three-year started offensive line, he’s played inside linebacker for two years but this year we’re moving him to defensive tackle,” head coach Mark Samson said.

This year, as a senior captain, he now is the person to lean on for both the offensive line and defensive line since no have never started in those positions before.

“Well it comes with a lot of responsibility especially when they look to you when they don’t know what to do,” Newton said. “You know you kind of learn all the plays as you play for the Bison and once you get older, the kids look to you, it’s pretty cool.”

“Everyone is going to be new. It’s a challenge. Defensive line, all new, it’s going to be a challenge but that’s what’s kind of cool about high school football,” Samson added.

A long with leading both sides of the line, Newton has become a leader for the entire team, understanding that he is always being looked up to.

“I learned that the kids in your position are not the only kids that look up to you. You have kids who, say they’re a corner or wide receiver, they’ll also look to you when it comes to learning varsity football,” he said.

Newton and the Bison hit the road this Friday as they take on Butte as both teams look for their first win.

