Great Falls native Kai Stewart dominates in title defense at BKFC 62

GREAT FALLAS — Bet against Kai Stewart at your own peril. The Great Falls native defended his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship featherweight world title at BKFC 62 in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday night by unanimous decision (49-44, 49-44, 49-44) over Bryan “El Gallo” Duran.

It was Stewart’s third straight win as a betting underdog, all in title matches. Stewart (6-0) used his pace and pressure to overwhelm Duran (6-1) in front of a hostile crowd that was heavily behind the Miami native.

Stewart recorded a pair of knockdowns in the contest and could have been credited with a third after Duran hit the canvas in the second round, but the referee ruled it as a slip. Stewart landed 142 strikes on 199 attempts including 90 strikes to the head and 52 to the body.

Duran managed 85 strikes landed on 183 attempts.

The former Great Falls CMR champion wrestler used his weight to keep Duran off guard and control the distance from the clinch. The bout earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus at the end of the card.

“Montana is the best, baby,” Stewart said following his successful title defense.



Stewart didn’t have to wait long to learn his next opponent. Following the fight, former UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera entered the squared circle to face off with the champ.

“Little Jim, I guess you deserve it,” Stewart said. “It’s your time to enjoy your pension because you’re done when we fight.”

Stewart was a three time state finalist, winning one state wrestling title for CMR before embarking on a college wrestling career at both Minot State and the University of Providence. He left the Argos program to pursue MMA and bare knuckle boxing full time and has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the BKFC promotion.



Kai Stewart - life as a BKC champion: