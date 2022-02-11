Havre's Orion Thivierge looking to cap career with state title

Orion Thivierge has been one of the best wrestlers in Class A for the entirety of his high school career.

This weekend, the 170-pound Havre senior has one thing on his mind: three-peat.

“You need to be reminded that you always have got to get better. I think that’s been a really nice part of this journey, is that I’ve always had someone there reminding me that I need to still get better. I’m not the best that I want to be yet," Thivierge said.

Havre and Sidney are tied atop Class A with 12 state titles apiece. The Eagles can stand alone with another championship this weekend, which is a bitter reminder to Thivierge and the rest of the Eastern A.

“Seeing them do what we want to do is a really good reminder, but it also isn’t fun to see, I’m not going to lie. We want that to be us," said Thivierge. "It’s a unique relationship, because I’m pretty good buddies with most of them, and I actually wrestle with them in the postseason. It’s a love-hate for sure, but they’re good guys. I just want that success to be on our end.”

Thivierge sees similarities between football and wrestling. He’s an alternate for the 2022 Shrine Game as an inside linebacker, and those instincts stand out on the mat.

“That and wrestling go together perfect with wrestling on your feet, getting to your angles, creating good shots and just driving when you get there," Thivierge said.

Four wins separate Thivierge from another state title.