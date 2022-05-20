Here’s how to watch the Griz and Cats on MTN

We announced on Wednesday that the Griz are coming home to KRTV and other MTN stations this Fall.

Montana Television Network’s parent company, E.W. Scripps, has partnered with the Big Sky Conference to offer an even bigger presence, and your favorite football and basketball games, on MTN stations across the state for free.

That means no more subscription fees, and no more hunting for channel numbers that you don't have -- because MTN will provide Griz and Cats games over the air.

Under the agreement, Big Sky Conference games will no longer air on Root Sports. The Montana Television Network will have the rights to broadcast up to 14 conference football games involving Montana and Montana State for the next three years. The annual Brawl of the Wild between the Griz and Bobcats will be available statewide for free over the air.

UM and MSU each will have one home and one away conference football game that will air in prime time. The Big Sky Conference will schedule the rest of the UM and MSU football games to air in the afternoon. All of these games will be broadcast on MTN's CBS stations and CW TV stations.

And don’t worry, if you’re on the go and can’t get to a TV – the games will still be available to stream on ESPN+.



