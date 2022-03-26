HAVRE — (This article will be updated throughout Saturday.)

As we all know, the state tournament isn't the final tournament of basketball season in the state. The 35th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament is underway featuring the best boys and girls from across the state in all classes. From Thursday to Saturday, the best classes show up to the campus of MSU-Northern to show out in front of the rest of the state and many local colleges.

SCORES

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Girls:

Class C 71 Class A 74

Boys:

Class C 89 Class A 100

Friday, March 25, 2022

Girls:

Class A 70 Class AA 83

Class C 72 Class B 70

Class A 80 Class B 74

Class AA 64 Class C 49

Boys:

Class AA 120 Class A 103

Class B 112 Class C 104

Class A 123 Class B 89

Class AA 99 Class C 95