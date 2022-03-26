HAVRE — (This article will be updated throughout Saturday.)
As we all know, the state tournament isn't the final tournament of basketball season in the state. The 35th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament is underway featuring the best boys and girls from across the state in all classes. From Thursday to Saturday, the best classes show up to the campus of MSU-Northern to show out in front of the rest of the state and many local colleges.
SCORES
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Girls:
Class C 71 Class A 74
Boys:
Class C 89 Class A 100
Friday, March 25, 2022
Girls:
Class A 70 Class AA 83
Class C 72 Class B 70
Class A 80 Class B 74
Class AA 64 Class C 49
Boys:
Class AA 120 Class A 103
Class B 112 Class C 104
Class A 123 Class B 89
Class AA 99 Class C 95