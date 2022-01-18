Jamaica bobsled team will compete at 2022 Olympics

For the first time in almost three decades, a four-man bobsled team from Jamaica will compete at the Olympics.

On Monday, the Jamaica Olympic Association announced the exciting news on Twitter.

"Jamaica, we have a bobsled team heading to Beijing."

This also marks the first time the country has qualified in three Olympic bobsled events, including two-man and women’s monobob events, the association announced.

Yahoo! Sports reported that the last time Jamaica sent a four-man team to the Olympics was in 1998.

According to NBC News, the last time the country competed as a four-man bobsled team at the Olympics was at the 1988 Olympics in Calgary.

That run inspired the 1993 Disney movie "Cool Runnings."

The Beijing Olympics opening ceremony is set for Friday, Feb. 4.