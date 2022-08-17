Watch Now
Klein and Johnson win Great Falls Invite

Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 16, 2022
GREAT FALLS — For seniors Bella Johnson and Gavin Klein, they got their final high school Class AA golf season off to a good start protecting their first round leads into day two to win the Great Falls Invite at Eagle Falls Golf Club.

For Billings West's Johnson, the defending state champion held a three shot lead heading into Tuesday as she stayed steady shooting a 75 followed by a 76. For Klein, the Bozeman Gallatin senior staved off an excellent round from Kalispell Glacier's Tyler Avery who shot a 68 to Klein's 69. However, coming into day two with a three shot lead was just enough cushion to start himself off on a high note.

GREAT FALLS INVITE RESULTS

Girls Individual Scores

SchoolNameDay 1Day 2TotalPlace
Billings West Bella Johnson75761511st
Kalispell Glacier Chloe Tanner79801592nd
Missoula Senior Kenzie Walsh79831624th
Bozeman Gallatin Addiley Lloyd80821623rd
Missoula Hellgate Anna Stensrud83841675th

Girls Team Scores

  1. Billings West – 665
  2. Billings Senior – 685
  3. Bozeman Gallatin – 701
  4. Great Falls CMR – 765
  5. Helena Capital – 780

Boys Individual Scores

SchoolNameDay 1Day 2TotalPlace
Bozeman Gallatin Gavin Klein66691351st
 Kalispell Glacier Tyler Avery69681372nd
Helena Capital Joe McGreevey70711413rd
Billings Skyview Tye Boone71731444th
Missoula Sentinel Colin McCarthy71741455th

Boys Team Scores

  1. Kalispell Glacier – 608
  2. Helena Capital – 610
  3. Billings Skyview – 628 
  4. Bozeman – 637
  5. Butte – 638 

