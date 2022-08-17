Klein and Johnson win Great Falls Invite

GREAT FALLS — For seniors Bella Johnson and Gavin Klein, they got their final high school Class AA golf season off to a good start protecting their first round leads into day two to win the Great Falls Invite at Eagle Falls Golf Club.
For Billings West's Johnson, the defending state champion held a three shot lead heading into Tuesday as she stayed steady shooting a 75 followed by a 76. For Klein, the Bozeman Gallatin senior staved off an excellent round from Kalispell Glacier's Tyler Avery who shot a 68 to Klein's 69. However, coming into day two with a three shot lead was just enough cushion to start himself off on a high note.
GREAT FALLS INVITE RESULTS
Girls Individual Scores
|School
|Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|Place
|Billings West
|Bella Johnson
|75
|76
|151
|1st
|Kalispell Glacier
|Chloe Tanner
|79
|80
|159
|2nd
|Missoula Senior
|Kenzie Walsh
|79
|83
|162
|4th
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Addiley Lloyd
|80
|82
|162
|3rd
|Missoula Hellgate
|Anna Stensrud
|83
|84
|167
|5th
Girls Team Scores
- Billings West – 665
- Billings Senior – 685
- Bozeman Gallatin – 701
- Great Falls CMR – 765
- Helena Capital – 780
Boys Individual Scores
|School
|Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|Place
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Gavin Klein
|66
|69
|135
|1st
|Kalispell Glacier
|Tyler Avery
|69
|68
|137
|2nd
|Helena Capital
|Joe McGreevey
|70
|71
|141
|3rd
|Billings Skyview
|Tye Boone
|71
|73
|144
|4th
|Missoula Sentinel
|Colin McCarthy
|71
|74
|145
|5th
Boys Team Scores
- Kalispell Glacier – 608
- Helena Capital – 610
- Billings Skyview – 628
- Bozeman – 637
- Butte – 638