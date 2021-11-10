Lady Argos basketball back to winning with returning veteran group

GREAT FALLS — After falling to nationally top-ranked Southeastern University in the first game of the season, the University of Providence women’s basketball team bounced back rattling off four straight road wins in Arizona and California and then two more at home last weekend putting them at 6-1 to start the year.

“Taking a beating in our first game and how we responded to that I’m really proud of our girls,” Senior All-American Parker Esary said. "We mentally fought through on the road and I think that’s going to mentally help us.”

The team has responded to adversity before and having returned a bulk of their roster from last year’s NAIA national tournament team, the on-court chemistry has needed little time to develop for this season as four players are averaging in double figures for the Argos with excellent bench production as well.

“All of those little pieces are coming together in that puzzle so right now I think that team chemistry and just having the veterans is helping,” Senior All-American Emilee Maldonado pointed out.

“Our girls have an idea of what to do. They can make adjustments very quickly even during the game they can make adjustments on the fly when you have older kids like that and kids who have been through the grind a little bit,” Head Coach Bill Himmelberg added.

With returning All-Americans Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary back along with upperclassmen Reed Hazard and Kerstyn Pimperton, their leadership roles haven’t been as needed as everyone is already on the same page.

“I think it’s nice for me and Parker to know that with all these people that are returning it’s a lot easier for the both of us,” Maldonado explained. "Even if we did have new faces, having our roles as leaders and having that one year of experience and just being there with the rest of the girls and just putting it together, it’s great.”

The Argos hit the road again this weekend when they travel to Washington State to play three non-conference opponents from the Northwest.