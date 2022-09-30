Lady Argos prep for youth camp ahead of FISU America Games

GREAT FALLS — It's never easy losing two of your all time program players in the same season. The Lady Argos lost both Emily Maldonado and Parker Esary this offseason, but they're ready for some international ball and a new year.

The team is much different this year without two of their all time leading scorers in Esary and Maldonado not on the court. They're still returning some key players, including one Kenedy Cartwright. Last year, her season ended just minutes after it began - getting injured in the first game.

"I've never not played before. I've never had an injury that put me out like that."

It doesn't take long, though, to tell she's as excited as anyone on the team to get back to playing.

"I just remember going home after games, going home after practices and being so frustrated that I wasn't out there and just like upset. But I think it motivated me honestly to get back into it and work harder and get back to play, especially because we weren't in Mexico. When I found that out, I was like, okay, October, October is my day. I'm back in October everyday at practice I feel so lucky that I'm back."

Having Kennedy back isn't the only thing the team is excited about. They're also hosting a USA team girls basketball camp and are continuing to get ready to start the season in Mexico , experiencing a new culture and rules, all while representing Team USA. They have a busy month ahead of them but are looking forward to experiencing Mexico and show local kids what basketball is all about. It's an opportunity the Argos are ready to make the most of.

"We're excited about having girls here and being able to grow the game of women's basketball," head coach Bill Himmelberg said. "We get to experience something new and see their culture. We also get to do a service project and I'm really excited for that. I think it's going to be great for the younger girls to be able to look up some girls in Team USA uniforms and be able to see and dream a little bit what's possible. It's hard to believe when we're talking about girls from Montana wearing a Team USA uniform and representing the USA. It's pretty exciting that we get an opportunity to do that."

Proceeds from the camp will fund the team's trip. The camp will be October 16th with varying times for different ages, and then it's game on in Mexico the following week with games going from the 21st to 26th.

At community Rec Center



K-2nd is 9 to 10 am

3-5 10:30 to noon

6-8 12:30 to 2

9-12 2:30 to 4

$25 per camper, up to 25 participants per camp

For more info, you can call JC at 406-781-3394 or email montanahoops@outlook.com.