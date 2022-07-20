Lady Argos prepare for FISU America Games

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence women’s basketball team heads to Merida, Mexico, from October 14 through 26 to compete in the FISU America Games as the representative team for the U.S.A.

With fresh new faces and a vastly different lineup from last year’s NAIA national tournament team, the Lady Argos held a training camp this past week to help acclimate the new look women’s basketball program to the college game and to start preparation for October.

“Everybody really did a great job of catching on to things quickly,” third-year forward Maddy Dixon said. “I think we all understand that we're going to be on just about the biggest stage you can be on representing our country so I tend to think that gives everybody the push to work as hard as we can.”

The Lady Argos will compete in the FISU America Games right before the start of their collegiate preseason. Here are some of the sights and sounds from the 2022-2023 final intra-squad scrimmage of training camp.

