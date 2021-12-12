Lady wrestlers of Browning High School are ready for the season

BROWNING — The new girls wrestling team has just kicked off its first season at Browning High School, and head coach Michael Burns is looking forward to getting started.

“I think this is just the beginning, and I think our numbers are only going to increase every year. We’re just excited to get it rolling this season, excited to show the rest of the state who the Blackfeet girls really are,” he said.

The athletes are getting pumped up about the upcoming matches, and are ready to show the state just how much their training is going to pay off.

“We have to be mentally strong and physically strong and emotionally strong, and when you’re on that mat, you are all those things,” said Shawnna Jimenez, a junior.

Lady wrestlers of Browning High School

Burns is proud of how hard his team has been working, and hopes to train some upcoming state champs.

“Oh, it’s just a new doorway, I think, that so many of them have been waiting to open. I’m pretty confident that a few of my girls have what it takes to be a state champ.”

Coach Michael Burns

He goes on to describe that his girls have what it takes, and with the advantage of now being able to go up against other female wrestlers, there’s nothing that won’t stop them.

“For a lot of the girls, you know, they’ve been wrestling their whole life but they’ve been wrestling with the boys. So now that they get to be in their own world, in their own realm, it just empowers them even more.” he said.

