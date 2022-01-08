Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land was named the winner of the Buck Buchanan Award at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Friday in Frisco, Texas.

Land beat out Montana State's Troy Andersen and Montana's Patrick O'Connell for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in the FCS. Land, a junior, logged 25.5 tackles-for-loss and 19 sacks among his 43 total tackles while earning Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

O’Connell, also junior, recorded 91 tackles, which included 40 solos, 13 sacks, and 19.5 tackles behind the line. Andersen collected 111 tackles this season, including 57 solos, with 9.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and broke up seven others. Andersen also recovered a fumble and hurried the quarterback once.

Winners of the Walter Payton Award for the FCS offensive player of the year, the Jerry Rice Award for freshman of the year, and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year were also announced at that event.