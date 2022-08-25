Last year's title game fueling this year's Power-Dutton-Brady team

POWER — Last year, the 6-man football Power-Dutton-Brady Titans defied the odds and tasted success hosting their first ever state title game. Now, Head Coach Tom Tranmer and his new group are looking to keep the program on a upward trajectory.

“For us to finally get into the playoffs and then not only just get into the playoffs but get to the championship, it was a really neat deal for our guys,” Tranmer said.

For players like senior Garret Willmarth who got to experience the post season as underdogs, regardless of their loss at home in the title game to back-to-back state champions Froid-Medicine Lake, defying expectations was a satisfying feeling.

“It was honestly pretty amazing, actually,” Willmarth recalled fondly. “Nobody expected us to make it. Nobody really did but we did.”

For Willmarth and the players, getting a taste of winning last season simply means that they can do it again this season despite losing key seniors like Kellen Doheny, John Baringer and Spencer Lehnerz to name a few.

“We knew we made it one time, so why not try for another win? We can do it,” Willmarth said confidently.

The Titans hit the road for their first game this weekend against West Yellowstone and for Tranmer it’s where the first three years of his 41-year coaching career began. From 1981-1983, Tranmer assisted then head coach Skip Morris. For Tranmer his career will come full circle when they play his former team.

“I'm excited to go down to West because that's where I started,” Tranmer said. “I love West Yellowstone. I love the people. I can't wait to get down there and I'm hoping to run into some people that I knew back in 1981, ‘82 and ‘83.”

As for the gameplan this weekend and for the rest of the season, Tranmer narrows it down to two main keys.

“If they keep the passion and the hunger, they'll be in good shape.”

