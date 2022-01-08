Live updates: Follow along as Bobcats, Bison tangle in FCS championship game

The Montana State Bobcats are in Frisco, Texas to take on North Dakota State in the FCS championship game. MSU head coach Brent Vigen gets set to take on his alma mater -- and place he also coached at for 15 years, winning multiple titles.

NDSU (13-2) comes into the game as the No. 2 seed while MSU (12-2) is the No. 8 seed.

Follow along below with live coverage from the game.

For the first time in 37 years… #MSUBobcatsFB takes the field in the #FCSChampionship. Fans are still waiting to get in, but Toyota Stadium is already rockin’. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zna1UDueVx — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

Mellott finds McCutcheon up the middle for 18 yards on the opening play of the game. #MSUBobcatsFB — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

#MSUBobcats's Blake Glessner lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but Bryce Leighton tossed him the ball for a punt into the endzone. NDSU ball on their own 20. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

Update from the sideline, Tommy Mellott walking around gingerly with a trainer. Tucker Rovig warming up his arm. — Tom Wylie (@WylieTom) January 8, 2022

On 3rd & 5, NDSU's Quincy Patterson keeps it up the left sideline for a 35 yard gain to MSU's 8-yard line. Hunter Luepke punches it in on the following play for a touchdown. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:01 7-0 NDSU 1Q 6:48 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

#MSUBobcatsFB's Tucker Rovig is in for Montana State. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

#MSUBobcatsFB's Tommy Mellott just walked out of the injury tent and seems to be walking a bit gingerly with a limp. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

#MSUBobcatsFB's Blake Glessner misses the 43-yard field goal attempt wide right. NDSU takes over on their own 26-yard line. 7-0 NDSU 1Q 3:18 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

It's not looking good down here in Frisco. NDSU's Kobe Johnson breaks free and takes it to the house for 67 yards. Scoring drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, :50 21-0 NDSU 10:50 2Q — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022