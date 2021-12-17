GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans came in to CMR High School on Ugly Sweater night and turned out an excellent performance on both ends of the floor to go 2-2 on the season with a 54-33 win over the Rustlers of Great Falls CMR.

After a 15-7 first quarter, senior Montana track commit Brooke Stayner came alive using her length to get in the passing lanes resulting in easy fast break points. Stayner led all scorers with 12 points.

In the third quarter, after being down 20 at one point, the Rustlers found a burst of offense whittling the deficit to 10 with plays from Jordan Becote and Lauren Lindseth but by that point, the damage was done.

The Rustlers fall to 1-2. They play Missoula Hellgate Dec. 21 while the the Spartans don't play again until Jan. 7 against Glacier at home.