MLB to provide certain minor leaguers housing in 2022

Beginning next season, Major League Baseball will provide housing to certain minor league players.

According to ESPN, who first reported the news, the league will either offer accommodation via stipends that fully cover housing or arrange the lodging itself. Still, the decision has not yet been decided.

In a statement to the Associated Press, MLB said they "are in the process of finalizing the details of that policy and expect it to be announced and in place for the 2022 season."

Those who will receive housing have not been announced, the news outlets reported.

The AP reported that this would help relieve the burden on some players who make $12,880 a season.

According to the AP, minor league players' minimum salaries were raised this year from $290 to $500 a week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.