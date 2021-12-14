Montana Coaches Association announces fall 2021 coaches of the year

The Montana Coaches Association announced its "Coach of the Year" award winners for the fall 2021 sports season in a press release on Monday.
The following winners were selected by vote of MCA member coaches.
Football
AA - Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel
A - Bryce Carver, Hamilton
B - Pat Duchein, Florence
8-Man - Jared Koskela, Thompson Falls
6-Man - Michael Reiter, Froid-Medicine Lake
Volleyball
AA- Patrick Hiller, Great Falls CMR
A - Anita Foster, Billings Central
B - Iona Stookey, Huntley Project
C - Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian
Boys cross country
AA - Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate
A - Mark Albert, Hamilton
B - Tara Forsberg, Three Forks
C - Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian
Girls cross country
AA - Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate
A - James Peacock, Columbia Falls
B - Courtney Lynde, Red Lodge
C- Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian
Boys golf
AA - Matt Clark, Bozeman Gallatin
A - Jim O'Neil, Laurel
Girls golf
AA - Marcus Drange, Billings West
A - Jim O'Neil, Laurel
Boys soccer
AA - Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate
A -O'Brien Byrd, Columbia Falls
Girls soccer
AA - Rob Zimmerman, Billings West
A - Tom Maack, Laurel