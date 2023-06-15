Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast on MTN platforms

The 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast and streamed live across Montana Television Network platforms on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Naranche Stadium in Butte. The telecast begins at 6 with a fundraiser telethon to benefit Shriners Children's Hospital of Spokane, Washington.

Coverage will air on all MTN stations, including KRTV in Great Falls. It can also be viewed on all MTN streaming apps, including the KRTV streaming app (details).

MTN’s Tom Wylie will handle play-by-play duties while Greg Upham will serve as color analyst. Ashley Washburn and Carter Culver are the sideline reporters.

The East team will be coached by Lewistown's Derek Lear, who guided the Eagles to a 12-0 record in 2022 and its first Class A state championship in 21 years. The West team will be coached by Helena Capital's Kyle Mihelish. Mihelish coached the Bruins to 12-0 mark and the Class AA crown, their first in 11 years.

The West won last year's game in Great Falls by a 40-21 score. It was the West's second consecutive win, which snapped a three-game streak for the East. The East leads the all-time series 41-34.

This year marks the first time the game will be played at Naranche Stadium since 2013. For full pregame and postgame coverage, visit montanasports.com.



