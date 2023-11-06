Montana ranked third, Montana State fifth poll

MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State each climbed one spot in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Grizzlies got another impressive win over a top-10 opponent Saturday when they dominated then-No. 7 Sacramento State 34-7. Montana is now third in the national rankings behind unanimous No. 1 South Dakota State and second-ranked Furman.

Montana State, which cruised past Northern Arizona 45-21 to get back in the win column after losing at Idaho the previous week, is ranked fifth. The Vandals are fourth, giving the Big Sky Conference three teams in the top five.

With its loss at Montana, Sac State tumbled to No. 9 in the poll. No other Big Sky teams are ranked in the top 25.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, Montana (8-1 overall), Idaho (7-2) and Montana State (7-2) are tied atop the Big Sky standings with matching 5-1 conference records. The Griz have won five consecutive games, including a 23-21 win at Idaho, since opening league play with a stunning 28-14 loss at Northern Arizona. Since their loss to Montana, the Vandals have won two straight, including a 24-21 win over Montana State. And the Bobcats bounced back from their loss to Idaho with the resounding win over NAU last week.

This week, Montana State hosts Eastern Washington (4-5 overall, 3-3 conference), Idaho travels to Weber State (4-5, 2-4) and Montana goes to Portland State (4-5, 3-3).

In the final week of the regular season, Montana hosts Montana State and Idaho hosts Idaho State (3-6, 3-3).