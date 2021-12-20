Montana State, Montana combine for 9 on Stats Perform All-America teams

FCS outlet Stats Perform recognized four Montana State and five Montana players on its All-American teams released on Monday.
Montana State senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd made the offensive first team, while linebacker Troy Andersen made first team defense, as did UM linebacker Patrick O'Connell and cornerback Justin Ford. UM punter Brian Buschini made the special teams first team.
MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse made the second team, as did defensive lineman Daniel Hardy. Montana longsnapper Matthew O'Donoghue made the special teams second team and UM kick returner Malik Flowers made the third team.
The 2021 Stats Perform All-America team has 110 players representing all 15 conferences and 60 schools. The full list can be found below.
2021 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Eric Barriere, redshirt senior, 6-1, 210, Eastern Washington
QB – Cole Kelley, redshirt senior, 6-7, 245, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Quay Holmes, redshirt junior, 6-1, 220, ETSU
RB – Pierre Strong Jr., senior, 5-11, 205, South Dakota State
FB/H-Back – Hunter Luepke, junior, 6-1, 236, North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson, junior, 5-9, 170, Stephen F. Austin
WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Central Arkansas
TE – Tucker Kraft, sophomore, 6-5, 255, South Dakota State
OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls
OL – Lewis Kidd, senior, 6-6, 311, Montana State
OL – Trevor Penning, redshirt junior, 6-7, 321, Northern Iowa
OL – Cole Strange, redshirt senior, 6-6, 301, Chattanooga
OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 313, North Dakota State
OL – Nick Zakelj, fifth year, 6-5, 325, Fordham
DEFENSE
DL – Jared Brinkman, redshirt senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa
DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 251, McNeese
DL – James Houston, senior, 6-1, 225, Jackson State
DL – Nate Lynn, redshirt sophomore, 6-3, 265, William & Mary
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, redshirt junior, 6-2, 296, Chattanooga
LB – Troy Andersen, senior, 6-4, 235, Montana State
LB – Jacob Dobbs, junior, 6-0, 232, Holy Cross
LB – Isaiah Land, redshirt junior, 6-4, 215, Florida A&M
LB – Patrick O'Connell, redshirt junior, 6-2, 225, Montana
LB – Forrest Rhyne, grad, 6-1, 235, Villanova
DB – Markquese Bell, redshirt senior 6-3, 205, Florida A&M
DB – Christian Benford, senior, 6-1, 205, Villanova
DB – Justin Ford, redshirt junior, 6-2, 190, Montana
DB – Darius Joiner, senior, 6-2, 200, Western Illinois
DB – Koby Perry, grad, 6-0, 174, Austin Peay
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Ethan Ratke, redshirt senior, 5-10, 186, James Madison
LS – Kyle Davis, redshirt junior, 6-0, 219, James Madison
KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
PR – Warren Newman, senior, 5-8, 175, Jackson State
AP – Xavier Shepherd, sophomore, 6-0, 205, Kennesaw State
AP – Montrell Washington, senior, 5-10, 170, Samford
P – Brian Buschini, redshirt freshman, 6-0, 219, Montana
---
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Cole Johnson, redshirt senior, 6-5, 215, James Madison
QB – Cameron Ward, sophomore, 6-3, 230, UIW
RB – Isaiah Ifanse, junior, 5-10, 202, Montana State
RB – Ramon Jefferson, redshirt junior, 5-10, 215, Sam Houston
FB/H-Back – Logan Kendall, junior, 6-3, 273, Idaho
WR – BJ Byrd, senior, 6-0, 190, Morehead State
WR – Taylor Grimes, junior, 5-11, 190, UIW
WR – Antwane Wells Jr., redshirt freshman, 6-1, 204, James Madison
TE – Kemari Averett, senior, 6-6, 260, Bethune-Cookman
OL – Michael Corbi, senior, 6-3, 335, Villanova
OL – Matthan Hatchie, junior, 6-2, 310 UT Martin
OL – Braxton Jones, redshirt junior, 6-7, 310, Southern Utah
OL – Tre'mond Shorts, redshirt junior, 6-4, 335, ETSU
OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 300, Sam Houston
OL – Matt Waletzko, senior, 6-7, 305, North Dakota
DEFENSE
DL – Brevin Allen, senior, 6-4, 265, Campbell
DL – Bryce Carter, redshirt senior, 6-1, 252, James Madison
DL – Daniel Hardy, senior, 6-3, 240, Montana State
DL – Vaughn Taylor Jr., senior, 6-3, 252, Morehead State
DL – Kobie Turner, redshirt senior, 6-3, 290, Richmond
LB – Adam Bock, sophomore, 6-1, 215, South Dakota State
LB – Jack Cochrane, senior, 6-3, 230, South Dakota
LB – Stone Snyder, junior, 6-3, 240, VMI
LB – Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-1, 225, Princeton
LB – Tristan Wheeler, redshirt sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond
DB – Zy Alexander, freshman, 6-3, 185, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Montrae Braswell, sophomore, 6-0, 190, Missouri State
DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois
DB – Decobie Durant, grad, 5-11, 180, South Carolina State
DB – Devin Hafford, senior, 6-1, 210, Tarleton
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Matthew Cook, sophomore, 5-11, 180, Northern Iowa
P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 221, UC Davis
LS – Matthew O'Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 260, Montana
KR – Isaiah Bolden, junior, 6-2, 205. Jackson State
PR – Jah'Marae Sheread, redshirt junior, 5-7, 175, Florida A&M
AP – Jake Chisholm, junior, 5-9, 191, Dayton
AP – Christian Watson, senior, 6-5, 208, North Dakota State
---
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Aqeel Glass, grad, 6-5, 215, Alabama A&M
QB – E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown
RB – Malik Grant, junior, 5-7, 200, Sacred Heart
RB – Darius Hale, freshman, 5-11, 215, Central Arkansas
RB – Geno Hess, senior, 5-8, 209, Southeast Missouri
FB/H-Back – Joe Kenny, redshirt senior, 6-2, 253, Rhode Island
WR – Dai'Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls
WR – Dennis Houston, senior, 6-2, 205, Western Illinois
TE – Ryan Miller, redshirt senior, 6-2, 221, Furman
OL – J.D. DiRenzo, grad, 6-6, 315, Sacred Heart
OL – AJ Farris, grad, 6-2, 300, Monmouth
OL – Keenan Forbes, grad, 6-3, 330, Florida A&M
OL – ZeVeyon Furcron, redshirt senior, 6-2, 327, Southern Illinois
OL – David Kroll, grad, 6-7, 315, Delaware
OL – Tristen Taylor, redshirt senior, 6-6, 320, Eastern Washington
DEFENSE
DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 260, Sam Houston
DL – Titus Leo, senior, 6-4, 245, Wagner
DL – Shaundre Mims, redshirt senior, 6-0, 276, Charleston Southern
DL – Josiah Silver, freshman, 6-2, 227, New Hampshire
DL – Brayden Thomas, senior, 6-3, 260, North Dakota State
LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, senior, 6-0, 240, UIW
LB – David Hoage, sophomore, 6-3, 250, Northern Colorado
LB – Jalen Mackie, senior, 6-1, 240, Dartmouth
LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, redshirt junior, 5-10, 214, James Madison
LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho
DB – Johnathan Edwards, grad, 6-2, 192, Austin Peay
DB – Zyon McCollum, senior, 6-4, 200, Sam Houston
DB – Davion Ross, sophomore, 5-10, 165, Eastern Kentucky
DB – Michael Tutsie, senior, 5-11, 192, North Dakota State
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, redshirt senior, 5-11, 195, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Kyle Sentkowski, junior, 6-0, 209, Sacramento State
P – Grant Burkett, redshirt freshman, 6-1, 180, Missouri State
LS – Robert Soderholm, senior, 6-1, 216, VMI
KR – Malik Flowers, redshirt junior, 6-2, 200, Montana
PR – Jayden Price, junior, 6-0, 186, North Dakota State
AP – Jaleel McLaughlin, senior, 5-9, 175, Youngstown State
AP – Jacob Saylors, junior, 5-11, 195, ETSU