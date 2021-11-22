More than $100K was wagered in Montana on the Cats-Griz game

HELENA — The Montana Lottery is reporting that fans wagered more than $100,000 with Sports Bet Montana on Saturday's "Brawl Of The Wild" football game featuring the Montana State Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies.

Lottery officials said that 2,891 bets were placed on the Saturday's game for a total of $119,099, making it the most bet on a college football game to date with Sports Bet Montana.

Wagers dwarfed the previous number one game by more than six times the amount wagered, which was the Oregon v. Utah game where people had bet $31,420.

MTN News

The average bet was $41.20 and the total amount paid out from Cat/Griz betting over the weekend was $89,788.45.

Sports Bet Montana officially launched on March 11, 2020 with kiosks in bars, restaurants, and casinos.