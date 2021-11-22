Watch
Sports

Actions

More than $100K was wagered in Montana on the Cats-Griz game

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
More than $100K was wagered in Montana on the Cats-Griz game
More than $100K was wagered in Montana on the Cats-Griz game
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:36:50-05

HELENA — The Montana Lottery is reporting that fans wagered more than $100,000 with Sports Bet Montana on Saturday's "Brawl Of The Wild" football game featuring the Montana State Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies.

Lottery officials said that 2,891 bets were placed on the Saturday's game for a total of $119,099, making it the most bet on a college football game to date with Sports Bet Montana.

Wagers dwarfed the previous number one game by more than six times the amount wagered, which was the Oregon v. Utah game where people had bet $31,420.

More than $100k bet on Brawl of the Wild in Montana

The average bet was $41.20 and the total amount paid out from Cat/Griz betting over the weekend was $89,788.45.

Sports Bet Montana officially launched on March 11, 2020 with kiosks in bars, restaurants, and casinos.

Click here for a recap and video highlights from Saturday's game, which the Grizzlies won with a score of 29-10.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader