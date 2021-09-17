Montana State football can't underestimate winless University of San Diego Toreros

BOZEMAN — On Saturday, the Montana State football team (1-1) takes on the San Diego Toreros (0-2) at Bobcat Stadium. Despite their winless record, head coach Brent Vigen doesn’t want his team to underestimate their opponent.

“It’s been a real consistent program, they’ve won countless conference titles, numerous playoff appearances, we know that we're going to have our hands full come Saturday," said MSU head coach Brent Vigen.

As has been shown through the first couple of weeks, anyone can get upset in college football.

“We talked to the guys today, it’s apparent across college football that teams bring a different outfit to the park each week and there’s been numerous examples of big wins and then big letdowns," Vigen said. "We got to be a team that a different team we bring each week is a better team. Not make it so much about our opponent, just make it about how can we play better each weekend.”

The Toreros have a senior tandem in the backfield, led by Emilio Martinez and Terrence Smith. Martinez has averaged five yards per carry in his career and Smith has averaged 4.7.

“I think they got a good running back tandem," said the Bobcats head coach. "I think both guys are right there as far as yards gained their first two games. Different styles. I think anytime a team can throw different style running backs at you at pretty even rate, that’s challenging.”

As Montana State has had success passing the ball, don’t expect them to stop trying to pound the rock.

“I don’t care if they put all 11 guys in the box, we got to figure out a way to block them and we have to, it’s just part of football," said offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright. "At some point during the season, we’re going to have to get a yard to win the game and it doesn't matter if they put everybody on their team in there, you got to be able to get it.”

The Toreros have given up 320 passing yards per game, so expect quite a few passing yards from Matt McKay.

“I think he’s got a strong enough arm, but accuracy is at the top of list as far as his attributes," Vigen said about McKay. "Decision making from game one to game two improved and that’s a big part of being accurate is knowing where to go and going there on time. (I) like the step he made as far as that goes.”

The Bobcats take on the Toreros at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Montana Sports will have full highlights, a rapid reaction, a photo galley and feature story from the game.

