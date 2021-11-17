MSU's Jordan Radick named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year

BOZEMAN — (Editor's note: Montana State press release)

BOZEMAN—The pipeline stretches 0.7 miles down South 11th Avenue and for the last 25 years the conduit between the Bozeman High Hawks and the Bobcats has paid dividends for the Montana State volleyball program.

Shannon Kemper, Caitlin Lonergan, Allie Lynch, and now, Jordan Radick, have exchanged the red and black for the blue and gold. And each, in their own way, have made an impact on the MSU program and none bigger than Radick, who was tabbed as the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

The 6-2 middle blocker leads the Bobcats with a .284 attack percentage, while averaging 1.76 kills and .98 blocks per set. Her .328 attack mark in Big Sky Conference play ranks sixth overall.

“Jordan’s freshman of the year award is a great recognition of the natural talent she possesses and the work she has done to quickly adapt to the collegiate level,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “It’s special to see a Bozeman product be recognized as the best freshman in the conference. I’m excited to watch her work and grow over the coming years.”

Radick recorded a season-high 11 kills against Portland State and a season-high 12 blocks versus Arkansas. She has tallied seven matches hitting .400 or better and has 14 matches with four blocks or more. Radick's best offensive performance came at Southern Utah, where she registered eight kills, a .700 (8-1-10) attack mark and four blocks in a three-set match.

She becomes just the fifth Bobcat to be named Big Sky Freshman of the Year and the first since the 2013 season. Past freshman of the year award winners includes Karen Weyler (1994), Anne Watts (2000), Kamber Kelly (2001) and Kennadie Clute (2013).

MSU opens play at the Big Sky Conference Tournament, Thursday, when it faces Northern Arizona at 4 p.m. in Ogden, Utah.

