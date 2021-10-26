Montana State men's basketball wins exhibition matchup over Providence Argos, 108-63

BOZEMAN — Montana State has a few tuneup exhibition games before they begin their regular season at the University of Colorado on Nov. 9. On Monday night, the Bobcats faced off against the Providence Argos.

Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle coached against his Helena High School head coach Steve Keller, who is now the head coach of the University of Providence.

Cats won 108-63 over the NAIA-level Argos.

Sophomore RaeQuan Battle, who transferred from the University of Washington, led the way for the Bobcats. He finished the night with 20 points (8-11 from the field), seven rebounds and five assists.

Freshman sharpshooter Tyler Patterson was the next highest scorer for MSU. He was 4-7 from beyond the arc to score 12 points.

Junior Marcus Stephens lead the Argos with 14 points.