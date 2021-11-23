BOZEMAN — The Big Sky conference announced individual awards and their all-conference selections on Tuesday morning and Montana State had quite a few players make the list.

The biggest honor for the Bobcats went to senior linebacker Troy Andersen, he was named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year. Andersen finished the year with 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovered, two interceptions and seven pass break ups.

Andersen was on of six Bobcats named to the all-Big Sky conference first team.

Joining him is junior running back Isaiah Ifanse who ran for 1,258 yards to lead the the conference in rushing and punched in eight touchdowns on the ground this season. Senior wide reciever Lance McCutcheon had 50 receptions for 904 yards and six touchdowns. Senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and defensive tackle Chase Benson were also named to the first-team.

On defense, defensive end Daniel Hardy joined Andersen on the first-team. After making the switch from outside linebacker Hardy shined at his new position. He had the third most sacks in the FCS, finishing with 11 and was No.10 in the country in tackles for a loss, finishing with 17.5.

On the second team, two Bobcats defensive players and one from the offense made this list in junior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly, junior defensive back Ty Okada and senior offensive lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo.

Freshman kicker Blake Glessner was named to the all-Big Sky conference third team.