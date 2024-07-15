MTN Sports 2024 Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff

Football season is just around the corner, and the Big Sky Conference — along with MTN Sports — will get the season started in grand fashion once again with the 2024 Kickoff. You can watch it happen live with the KRTV Streaming App.

Players, coaches, school officials, members of the media, and many others will converge on Spokane on Saturday, July 20, 2024, for a full weekend of events to get Big Sky Conference schools all set for another season of play.

Saturday evening features the induction of new members to the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame. Eight Big Sky legends are on tap including Sonny Holland, Football Head Coach, Montana State (1971-77); Bill Kollar, Football, Montana State (1971-73); and Don Read, Football Head Coach, Montana (1986-95).

Monday morning it’s time to meet the press when members of the media from across the country will be on hand to capture interviews with key players from around the conference.

MTN Sports will bring the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame and Media Day to viewers throughout the state on the KPAX Streaming App. Here is the schedule of live coverage:

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame

8:00 p.m. MDT

Monday, July 22, 2024

Big Sky Conference Media Day

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MDT

