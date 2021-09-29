The University of Providence volleyball program received its highest ranking in program history on Wednesday, moving up to No. 9 in the third edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Argos (14-2, 1-0) are currently on a seven-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Sept. 10 to No. 12 Bellevue. UP plays its first home game of the season on Wednesday against MSU-Northern (10-8, 0-1).

Meanwhile, Montana Tech (12-4, 0-1) fell from No. 15 to No. 19. The Orediggers, the only other Frontier Conference team in the rankings, lost to Providence in the Frontier opener for both teams last week. Tech will play Carroll College (8-9, 1-0) on Wednesday.

The full rankings can be found below.