NFR Day 3: Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks rides to third-round money

LAS VEGAS — Continuing a trend, Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman was in the money for the third straight night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The same went for Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged.

Meanwhile, Circle native and veteran barrel racer Lisa Lockhart pocketed another check, and Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge also cashed in with his best effort as the NFR continued its 10-night run at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Newman, ranked No. 1 in the world, scored 88 in atop Bar T Rodeo's Hell Boy in saddle bronc Saturday. The ride was good for a third-place tie in the third round, earning Newman $14,690.

Newman tied Brooks, who rode Corey & Lange Rodeo's Diamond Fever to an 88-point showing and also won $14,690. Newman has placed in all three performances at the NFR, winning in the first round on Thursday and finishing in a tie for sixth on Friday. Brooks' check was his first of this NFR.

Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, had an 87-point saddle-bronc ride, good for sixth place and $2,332. Meanwhile, Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, scored a 79 and didn't place. Lefty Holman of Visalia, California, won the saddle bronc round with a ride of 90.5, which tied the NFR's Round 3 record.

Miles City's Meged placed tied for sixth in team roping with a third-round time of 7.7 seconds. Meged took home $2,332 for the performance, which gave him a top-six placing for the third consecutive night.

Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, won the top team-roping prize for Round 3 with a time of 6.9 seconds.

Circle's Lockhart, who calls Oelrichs, S.D., home, raced to a time of 13.78 in barrel racing atop Levee. Lockhart's run was good for a $17,255 payday. It was the second straight night Lockhart, in her 16th NFR appearance, pocketed a check.

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, won the third performance Saturday, just as she did in the second round Friday. Kinsel's third-round time was 13.59 seconds.

In bareback riding, Caleb Bennett of Corvallis went for a 70.5-point ride versus Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Pejuta Haka. Bennett didn't place. Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, won the round with a ride of 86.5.

World No. 1 Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, took fifth in the bareback round with a score of 83.5, good for $7,462.

Helena's Ty Erickson was clocked at 5.4 seconds in the third performance of steer wrestling, which left him out of the money. Timmy Sparing, also from Helena, was far on the outside looking in at 14.2 seconds.

Former Montana State University competitor Jesse Brown was timed at 5.0 seconds and didn't place. Top-ranked Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, took Round 3 by pinning his steer in 3.5 seconds.

In team roping, header Clay Tryan of Billings and heeler Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, took a 9.1-second time in Round 3 on Saturday, which left them well out of striking distance. Winning the performance were Tanner Tomlinson (Angleton, Texas) and Patrick Smith (Lipan, Texas) with a 3.6-second showing.

The fourth performance of the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center will be held Sunday night.

