NFR Day 7: Helena's Ty Erickson captures second go-round win in three nights

LAS VEGAS — For the second time in three nights, Ty Erickson rose above the steer wrestling pack at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Meanwhile, Clay Tryan and Chase Brooks won money Wednesday as Montana's competitors again put together a solid effort at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Helena's Erickson had an excellent run with a 3.7-second time in Round 7. Erickson, the 2019 world champion, won the steer wrestling performance to pocket $28,914. Erickson also won the fifth round on Monday.

The NFR's other steer wrestler from Helena, Timmy Sparing, was timed at 8.4 seconds and didn't place. Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, who rodeoed at Montana State University, had a 5.9-second run but also was left out of the top six. Brown remains third in the average.

Tyran, a header from Billings, paired with heeler Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, for a 4.0-second showing in team roping. That was good for second place and $22,851. Tryan sits seventh in the average.

Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates of Pueblo, Colorado, won the performance with a time of 3.9 seconds.

Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks had a solid 86-point ride in saddle bronc atop Andrews Rodeo's Positive Times, tying for fifth to win $6,063. But Melstone's Sage Newman, No. 1 in the world standings, was unable to pocket a check with a 71.5-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Dry Creek.

Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, scored a 76 in saddle bronc Wednesday and didn't place. Brody Cress of Buffalo, Wyoming, rode to a 74-point score and also failed to win a check. Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, won the round with a 90-point score, his third consecutive go-round win.

In bareback, Corvallis' Caleb Bennett scored 81 on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Wilson Sanchez. That left Bennett out of the money in Round 7.

Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, rode to a 79-point score and didn't place. Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, No. 1 in the world and in the average standings, continued his stellar NFR and won the round with an 89-point bareback ride.

Montana native Lisa Lockhart came into Wednesday looking to remain clean in barrel racing as she seeks her first world title. But Lockhart and her horse Levee knocked over the third barrel, took a time of 18.57 and didn't place for just the second time at the 2022 NFR.

Lockhart, now of Oelrichs, S.D., lost her lead in the average standings and now sits in fifth. Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, won Round 7 with a time of 13.6 and took over No. 1 in the average.

Miles City's Haven Meged struggled in Wednesday's performance — along with many other tie-down ropers — to finish with a time of 18.7 seconds and out of the money. Meged is sixth in the average. Kincade Henry of Mountain Pleasant, Texas, won the round with a time of 7.1.

The 2022 NFR is now in its stretch run, with Round 8 set for Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.