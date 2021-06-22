Love, Durant, Harden reportedly commit to Tokyo Games

Several National Basketball Association players have reportedly committed to play for Team USA in basketball at the Tokyo Games next month.

According to the Associated Press, Milwaukee Bucks teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Brooklyn's James Harden and Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and Portland’s Damian Lillard have reportedly committed to playing for the U.S. men's national basketball team.

Two NBA players who reportedly opted out of playing for Team USA are Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and Golden State's Stephen Curry.

According to ESPN, Paul had been mulling over the idea of playing or not. His team is currently playing in the Western Conference finals but finally decided to decline the team's invitation.

Curry reportedly declined due to "offseason commitments," the AP reported.

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Team USA plans to announce who made the final roster later this week.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will lead training camp, which will begin July 6 in Las Vegas, Vardon reported.