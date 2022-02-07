Montana's Maggie Voisin and Darian Stevens show out in the Olympic Freeski Big Air qualifier round

WHITEFISH — Montana was well represented in the women's Olympic Freeski Big Air on Sunday evening by Missoula's Darian Stevens and Whitefish's Maggie Voisin.

Stevens is competing in her second Olympics, her first one being the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea. After qualifying for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China last month, she participated in the women's Freeski Big Air qualifier Sunday evening. Stevens scored an 84.75 on run one, 10 in run two, and 67.25 in her third go to give her a final score of 152. Stevens finished in 8th place, which means she will be advancing to the Olympic final round on Monday at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

Voisin qualified for her third Olympics on the U.S. freestyle ski team. Voisin's last Olympics was the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, where she took fourth in slopestyle, narrowly missing the podium. However on Sunday, Voisin represented Team USA in the Freeski Big Air qualifier as well.

Matt Slocum/AP Maggie Voisin of the United States competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Voisin scored 16.25 in run one, 60 in run two, and 68 on her third run. Voisin's total score was 128, putting her in 15th place, just missing qualification into the final round. The top 12 made the finals.

Although she will not be advancing in the Big Air event, she will be in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle event next Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. Stevens will also be competing in that event as well.

