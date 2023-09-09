Paramedics respond to player injuries as Centerville-Highwood game postponed

HIGHWOOD — A 6-Man football game between Centerville and Highwood was postponed Friday night when two players sustained injuries.

Highwood's William Elkins and Centerville's Zack Anderson were hurt in separate occurrences on a Highwood kickoff return with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Both were taken to hospitals in Great Falls — Anderson was airlifted by helicopter with a back injury while Elkins was taken by ambulance for a leg injury, according to school officials.

Coaches told MTN Sports that Anderson was alert and responsive and had feeling in all of his limbs.

The game was halted with No. 6 Centerville leading 16-0 and did not resume.

No makeup plans were immediately announced, though coaches told MTN Sports they are hoping to reschedule the game once more is known about the players' conditions.

