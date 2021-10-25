Paul Yarbrough named “Voice of the Lady Griz”

(Editor's note: University of Montana press release)

MISSOULA—Fans of the Montana women’s basketball program will hear a new voice behind the mic this season.

Paul Yarbrough has been named the “Voice of the Lady Griz” by the Department of Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield.

Yarbrough most recently was with SWX/ESPN Missoula, where he handled play-by-play for the Missoula Osprey baseball simulcast.

He also is the former voice of UC Santa Barbara Runnin’ Gauchos basketball and was the first radio voice of the Eugene (Ore.) Challengers American Legion baseball team.

In addition to his broadcast experience, Yarbrough spent more than four decades as a print journalist covering news and sports in Santa Barbara and Eugene, and for the Los Angeles Bureau of the Associated Press.

“I am humbled to try and follow in the very large footsteps of Mick Holien and Tom Stage in telling the story of Lady Griz basketball,” said Yarbrough. “It’s an honor to be a part of Griz Nation and its terrific fan base. I’m excited for the season to tip off.”

Riley Corcoran, “Voice of the Griz” for Montana’s football and men’s basketball teams, will announce Lady Griz games periodically throughout the 2021-22 season as well.

Corcoran will open the Lady Griz campaign with the Nov. 9 opener against Northwest Nazarene and again on Nov. 14, when Gonzaga visits Dahlberg Arena.

Yarbrough will call his inaugural games when the Lady Griz play at North Dakota and North Dakota State on Nov. 18 and 20.

The Lady Griz will make their public debut on Wednesday with the Maroon-Silver scrimmage at 5 p.m. Montana will host Rocky Mountain in an exhibition game on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

As part of its overall rights relationship with Montana, Learfield oversees all aspects of the Grizzly Sports Network, including identifying the talent and securing affiliate radio stations.

Learfield’s local team, Grizzly Sports Properties, led by general manager Todd Rahr, works alongside Montana’s athletics administration in the management of the comprehensive multimedia rights relationship and corporate partner platform.