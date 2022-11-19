PHOTOS: The 121st Brawl of the Wild
Cat-Griz 2022
PHOTOS: The 121st Brawl of the Wild
Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS A Bobcats fan yells during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: MTN NEWS University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: MTN NEWS University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: MTN NEWS Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: MTN NEWS Photo by: MTN NEWS