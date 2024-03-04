Providence women topple Carroll for Frontier Conference title

GREAT FALLS — Ashlee Maldonado scored 28 points to help Providence rally past top-seeded Carroll 75-66 in the Frontier Conference tournament women's basketball championship Saturday at Four Seasons Arena.

Though the Argos led much of the second half, Carroll took a 65-62 lead on a Jamie Pickens basket with four minutes left in the game. Maldonado quickly answered with a 3-pointer — one of her three in the game — to tie it up and kick-start a 13-0 Providence run.

Keanna Salave'a, Kolby Pimperton, Monique Carter and Maldonado each made two free throws down the stretch, as the Argos went a perfect 10 for 10 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. They made 22 of 27 free throws in the game.

Maldonado needed just 14 shots to score her 28 points. In addition to her three 3-pointers, she made seven free throws to highlight the efficient scoring night. She added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Carter and Maddy Dixon each scored 14 points for the Argos, who secured the Frontier Conference's automatic bid to the NAIA national championships with the win.

Pickens had her typical strong game for Carroll, recording 24 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in the loss. Willa Albrecht made four 3-pointers on her way to 20 points for the Saints.

Both Providence and Carroll will host first- and second-round games in the NAIA national championships, which begin March 15.

The complete bracket will be announced March 7.