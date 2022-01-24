Providence's Maldonado, Montana Tech's Diallo win Frontier Player of the Week awards

WHITEFISH—University of Providence women's basketball player Emilee Maldonado is the Frontier Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week, the con

Maldonado recorded 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds in a win over MSU-Northern on Thursday and recording 26 points, four steals and three assists in a win over No. 25 Montana Western on Saturday.

Montana Tech men's player Sindou Diallo won the men's award. Diallo led the Oredigger men to a win over Rocky Mountain College last Thursday with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tech then upset No. 6 Carroll College behind Diallo's 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds.