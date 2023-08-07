Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Results and video: Big Sky Pro Rodeo

thumbnail_montanastatefair2023_jareds_detours0186.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 11:10:35-04

GREAT FALLS — The four day rodeo event came to a close Saturday night in Great Falls. The energy in the arena said it all as the cowboys gave everything they had to put on a great show for the fans. Full results can be found below.

Click here for results.

Big Sky Pro Rodeo concludes in Great Falls

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!