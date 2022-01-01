Dante Williams joined the KRTV team as a Sports Reporter / MMJ in October 2022. Prior to joining KRTV, Dante was a production assistant for CBS LA.

Sports has been home to Dante since as long as he can remember. He started playing basketball around the age of five and has never looked back. But he didn’t stop there; Dante was a three-sport athlete by the time he got to middle school. While basketball was his love, he also had success in football and track. When he got to high school, he decided to put all of his focus on the court and it paid off as he was offered a NCAA Division II scholarship to play at Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

There he majored in Communications and Media Technologies, receiving his B.A in 2021. While at Academy of Art, Dante made sure to leave his mark in the athletic record books. He finished ninth in all time scoring for the university, and finished top ten in nine other categories.

Dante was born in Honolulu, Hawaii but spent the majority of him time in growing up in California. Since coming to Great Falls, he has been excited about the journey and becoming more active within the community.

If you have any sports story ideas, you can contact him at dante.williams@krtv.com

