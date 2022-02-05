Results: Class B-C divisional wrestling - Day 1

Below are the team scores after the first day of the 2021-2022 Class B-C divisional wrestling tournaments.

The tournaments will continue Saturday.

Eastern B-C (Colstrip)

To view individual weight class brackets, click here.

1 Huntley Project 260.0 2 Glasgow 255.5 3 Circle 115.0 4 Colstrip 111.0 5 Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 108.0 6 Poplar 98.5 7 Baker 91.0 7 Fort Benton/Big Sandy 91.0 9 Shepherd 67.0 10 Malta/Whitewater 64.0 11 Forsyth 49.0 12 Chinook 47.0 12 Red Lodge 47.0 14 Harlem 31.0 15 Powder River Co. (Broadus) 27.0 15 Wolf Point 27.0 17 White Sulphur Springs 25.0 18 Great Falls Central 13.0 19 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0.0

Western B-C (Butte)

To view individual weight class brackets, click here.