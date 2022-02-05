Results: Class B-C divisional wrestling - Day 1

Below are the team scores after the first day of the 2021-2022 Class B-C divisional wrestling tournaments.
The tournaments will continue Saturday.
Eastern B-C (Colstrip)
To view individual weight class brackets, click here.
|1
|Huntley Project
|260.0
|2
|Glasgow
|255.5
|3
|Circle
|115.0
|4
|Colstrip
|111.0
|5
|Columbus/Absarokee/Park City
|108.0
|6
|Poplar
|98.5
|7
|Baker
|91.0
|7
|Fort Benton/Big Sandy
|91.0
|9
|Shepherd
|67.0
|10
|Malta/Whitewater
|64.0
|11
|Forsyth
|49.0
|12
|Chinook
|47.0
|12
|Red Lodge
|47.0
|14
|Harlem
|31.0
|15
|Powder River Co. (Broadus)
|27.0
|15
|Wolf Point
|27.0
|17
|White Sulphur Springs
|25.0
|18
|Great Falls Central
|13.0
|19
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|0.0
Western B-C (Butte)
To view individual weight class brackets, click here.
|1
|Cut Bank
|114.0
|2
|Jefferson (Boulder)
|112.0
|3
|Anaconda
|81.0
|4
|Lincoln County (Eureka)
|79.0
|5
|Fairfield/Augusta
|76.0
|6
|Superior/Alberton
|70.0
|7
|Whitehall/Harrison
|69.0
|8
|Choteau
|66.0
|9
|St. Ignatius/Charlo
|64.0
|10
|Conrad
|61.0
|11
|Thompson Falls
|57.5
|12
|Florence-Carlton
|57.0
|13
|Cascade
|54.0
|14
|Bigfork
|51.5
|15
|Broadwater (Townsend)
|48.0
|16
|Three Forks/Ennis
|42.5
|17
|Plains/Hot Springs
|41.0
|18
|Simms
|36.0
|19
|Arlee
|22.5
|20
|Manhattan
|21.0
|21
|Valier
|16.0
|22
|Shelby
|3.0
|23
|Darby
|0.0
|23
|Heart Butte
|0.0
|23
|Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)
|0.0